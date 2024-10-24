The 15 most expensive areas to buy a house in Edinburgh ranked - including Dean Village

By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 10:56 GMT
It's no secret that buying a house, and even renting a property, in Edinburgh is becoming increasingly difficult, with the city among one of the most expensive places to live in the UK.

Property market figures released by the ESPC in 2023 show house prices falling in Edinburgh, with the average property selling for around £265,000. There was also a price drop in West Lothian, but prices rose in East Lothian and Midlothian – the third and fifth most expensive areas in Scotland.

Take a look through our gallery to see which areas in Edinburgh were ranked the most expensive – with prices reaching £657,000 in some prime locations.

Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000.

1. Murrayfield and Ravelston

Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000. Photo: Street view Google

Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000.

2. New Town West

Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000. Photo: Street view

Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000.

3. Greenbank and The Braids

Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000. Photo: Google

The picturesque Deans Village is the fourth most expensive area of the Capital to buy a property with average price of £517,000. It also had the most number of properties sold in the city, according to the latest figures. Photo: Alex Orr

4. Dean Village

The picturesque Deans Village is the fourth most expensive area of the Capital to buy a property with average price of £517,000. It also had the most number of properties sold in the city, according to the latest figures. Photo: Alex Orr Photo: Alex Orr

