Take a look through our gallery to see which areas in Edinburgh were ranked the most expensive – with prices reaching £657,000 in some prime locations.
1. Murrayfield and Ravelston
Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000. Photo: Street view Google
2. New Town West
Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000. Photo: Street view
3. Greenbank and The Braids
Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000. Photo: Google
4. Dean Village
The picturesque Deans Village is the fourth most expensive area of the Capital to buy a property with average price of £517,000. It also had the most number of properties sold in the city, according to the latest figures. Photo: Alex Orr Photo: Alex Orr
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.