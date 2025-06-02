But property prices have increased much faster in certain parts of Scotland than others - in some cases by more than 10 per cent in the last year.

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows how house prices have changed in different areas of Scotland between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which figures are available.

Two of Scotland’s more remote regions, the Orkney Islands and the Shetland Islands, are among the areas where house prices have risen fastest.

Jacqui Smith, property officer at the Shetland-based Anderson & Goodlad estate agents, said: “Since Covid, I think a lot of people want the rural lifestyle.

“When the pandemic happened, many people down south found they were stuck in tiny square boxes and weren’t able to get out and enjoy the natural environment in the same way you can here.

“Some people just want the slower pace of life and they like the fact it’s very community-orientated here.

“We’re finding a lot of retired folk want to move up here, and they can afford to go above and beyond the valuation.

“There’s some detriment to first-time buyers, and it can be harder for locals to get on the property ladder.”

Ms Smith added that the Shetland Islands appeal to a wide range of homebuyers, including families, and not just people who are retired.

“The school facilities are better here than on the mainland and there are more opportunities in respect of what they can offer,” she said.

“That stems from the 70s and 80s when the oil boom happened and they got the infrastructure in for families.”

Below are the nine areas of Scotland with the biggest house price rises between March 2024 and March 2025, listed in reverse order.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld atwww.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . North Lanarkshire - up 7.6% The average house price in North Lanarkshire was £149,000 in March 2025, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data, up by 7.6 per cent from March 2024. That was the ninth highest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | North Lanarkshire Council Photo: North Lanarkshire Council Photo Sales

2 . Moray - up 7.7% The average house price in Moray was £200,000 in March 2025, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data, up by 7.7 per cent from March 2024. That was the eighth highest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | RDImages/Epics/Getty Images Photo: RDImages/Epics/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . South Lanarkshire - up 8.6% The average house price in South Lanarkshire was £174,000 in March 2025, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data, up by 8.6 per cent from March 2024. That was the seventh highest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales