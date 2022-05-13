The top 10 most viewed homes for sale on ESPC website during April

Most viewed properties on ESPC in April.

Many of the top ten properties were located in the highly sought-after region of East Lothian, with four out of the top five (and five in the top ten overall) situated in this part of the country.

Family homes topped the list in April, with just two flats featuring in the top ten – the rest of the most popular properties were houses with three bedrooms or more, demonstrating that demand is still strong for larger homes that offer buyers flexibility to accommodate family living and hybrid working.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “April’s most-viewed properties on espc.com are a real mixed bag in terms of style, size and budget, but what we can clearly see is that demand remains incredibly high for East Lothian in particular. In addition to this, buyers appear to be focusing on searching for homes that stand out in the market, with many of the most popular properties offering something unique – be that quirky stone cottages, homes with rare period features or properties that provide an exclusive, private feel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seton Kiln Cottage, Seton Mill, Longniddry.

“Family homes and larger flats remain popular too, which we would expect to see given the rise in hybrid working over the past two years. Buyers are looking for property with longevity, clearly demonstrated by the popularity of four- and five-bedroom homes in our top ten; we can see that ESPC buyers are stretching their budgets to find a home that offers more flexibility and long-term practicality to accommodate newer ways of living and working.”

The top ten most-viewed properties on espc.com during April 2022 were:

1. Seton Kiln Cottage, Seton Mill, Longniddry

Seller: Simpson and Marwick

26 Campbell Road, Longniddry.

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Under offer

The most popular property during April was this truly stunning stone cottage, located close to Longniddry and the East Lothian coastline. Delightfully quirky and packed full of character, this unique four-bedroom cottage offers a tranquil lifestyle and rustic charm, with fabulous details from its former life as a kiln cottage and a prime setting in mature private gardens.

53 Muirfield Road, Dunbar.

2. 26 Campbell Road, Longniddry

Seller: Gilson Gray

Price: Offers over £530,000

2 Elphinstone Tower Cottages, Elphinstone, Tranent.

Status: Under offer

Lovers of mid-century style scrambled to get a closer look at this fantastic 1960s bungalow in Longniddry, designed by iconic architect David James Leslie. Set on an expansive plot with a south-facing garden, this truly breathtaking property is a magnificent example of retro design, with space and light maximised throughout. Beautifully upgraded and sympathetically finished, this sleek four-bedroom home was incredibly popular with home buyers.

3. 53 Muirfield Road, Dunbar

Seller: GSB Properties

Price: Fixed price £465,000

32c/2 Cluny Gardens, Morningside.

Status: Under offer

This bright and airy modern villa was another hugely popular property during April. With four bedrooms and a sought-after setting on an exclusive development in popular Dunbar, it offers a fabulous opportunity to be an idyllic forever family home.

4. 19 Abercromby Crescent, Calderwood

Seller: McEwan Fraser

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

This fantastic five-bedroom property was clearly popular, as it was also the third-most viewed property in March. This stylish property offers an abundance of space and style, with a prime setting on a popular, family-friendly development and boasting on-trend décor throughout.

5. 2 Elphinstone Tower Cottages, Elphinstone, Tranent

Seller: McKinnon Forbes

Price: Offers over £289,500

Status: Under offer

Buyers searching for a unique East Lothian home couldn’t get enough of this adorably quirky three-bedroom cottage just outside of Tranent. Set in a small community on the fringes of Elphinstone, this charming stone cottage has been extended and upgraded to a showhome-style finish, with stylish interiors throughout, plus a sunny garden and gorgeous open views.

6. 32c/2 Cluny Gardens, Morningside, Edinburgh

Seller: Deans Properties

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Under offer

Homes in the fashionable Edinburgh pocket of Morningside are always in high demand and this elegant top-floor flat boasts three bedrooms, spacious proportions, stunning interiors and a breathtaking view of Arthur’s Seat, plus a prime location in this exclusive postcode.

7. 46 Bavelaw Crescent, Penicuik

Seller: McDougall McQueen

Price: Offers over £290,000

Status: Closing date May 11

Offering an abundance of space, this five-bedroom property was clearly popular with family buyers. Generously extended to provide fantastic proportions both upstairs and down, this fantastic family home is ideal for those who need additional space or flexibility. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, utility room and stunning kitchen/dining/family room, this practical property also boasts a great location in popular Penicuik.

8. 14 Fairholm Mews, Edinburgh

Seller: Simpson and Marwick

Price: Offers over £1,225,000

Status: Under offer

Another home in Morningside making the top ten, this £1.2million-plus property certainly inspired home-hunters with larger budgets! This sleek four-bedroom townhouse sits in an exclusive modern development, close to the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, and is finished in fabulous style. Boasting spacious rooms, huge windows, two balconies with beautiful views plus a private south-facing garden, it’s no surprise that this luxurious property was so sought-after.

9. 87/4 Stenhouse Street West, Edinburgh

Seller: Neilsons

Price: Offers over £130,000

Status: Under offer

The most affordable property in the top ten, this stylish two-bed flat in Edinburgh’s Stenhouse is a fantastic choice for a first-time buyer or young family. Spacious, bright and airy throughout, this immaculately-finished flat has been recently upgraded with new appliances and boasts a sleek fitted kitchen and stylish family bathroom, plus fresh, neutral interiors, making it easy for buyers to imagine their new lives in this pretty property.

10. 4 McIntyre Lane, Macmerry, Tranent

Seller: Forsyth Solicitors

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Closing date May 11

Located in the thriving East Lothian village of Macmerry, this exceptional four-bedroom home has been hugely popular since its listing on ESPC late in April. The detached property has been generously extended to create a showstopping family room linked to the kitchen and dining areas, opening out onto the mature rear garden via bi-fold doors. Elsewhere, the property boasts glossy interiors and is stylishly finished throughout, and would make an idyllic family home.

46 Bavelaw Crescent, Penicuik.

14 Fairholm Mews, Edinburgh.

87/4 Stenhouse Street West, Edinburgh.