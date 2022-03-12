The top 10 most viewed homes for sale on ESPC website during February

Top 10 most viewed properties on espc.com during February.

With a mix of homes ranging from mansions and steading conversions to quaint cottages and bungalows, with prices from £235,000 to £1.6 million, these are the properties that attracted the most attention across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders last month.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This rundown of our most popular homes on ESPC is a fascinating look at the requirements of home-buyers across East Central Scotland, and highlights what buyers are looking for in the current climate.

“This month, we’ve seen an increased level of demand for larger properties, with four- and five-bedroom homes garnering more attention from our house hunters, many of whom may be searching for homes with more flexible accommodation. Interestingly, many of the properties in the top ten are located in East Lothian, an area which has boomed in popularity post-pandemic, and shows no signs of waning with ESPC customers dreaming of a new life by the coast.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Rose Bank, Seton Mains, Longniddry.

The top ten most-viewed properties on espc.com during February 2022 were:

1. 1 Rose Bank, Seton Mains, Longniddry

Seller: Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson

25 Frogston Road West, Fairmilehead.

Price: Offers over £1,650,000

Status: Available

A luxurious mansion in sought-after Seton Mains, set in over an acre of gardens. This bespoke property is the epitome of aspirational, and comprises five generous bedrooms, three lavish bathrooms, a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, lounge, garden room and much more. Opulent at every turn, no wonder this property was the most popular with ESPC house-hunters in February!

2. 25 Frogston Road West, Fairmilehead, Edinburgh

8 Hunter Steading, Innerwick, Dunbar.

Seller: Russel and Aitken

Price: Offers over £800,000

Status: Available

19 Abercromby Crescent, Calderwood.

Buyers searching for a family home with a twist have been loving this four-bed bungalow in Fairmilehead. This bright, airy bungalow boasts exquisite interior design and bespoke touches throughout, so buyers could enjoy living in an immediately Instagrammable home! The property also enjoys extensive private gardens and a sunny outlook, in a popular location just south of the city centre.

3. 8 Hunter Steading, Innerwick, Dunbar

Seller: Forsyth Solicitors

Price: Offers over £245,000

Status: Under offer

16 Lasswade Road, Dalkeith.

A unique steading conversion in sought-after Dunbar was the third most-viewed property during February. This stylish semi-detached steading has been fully renovated to offer contemporary country charm, with wood-burning stoves, luxe design details and on-trend finishes, all set against a backdrop of lush gardens and a stunning sea view.

4. 19 Abercromby Crescent, Calderwood

Seller: McEwan Fraser

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

Confirming that buyers are still on the lookout for extra space, this generous detached East Calder property was very popular in February. With a double garage, five ample bedrooms and plenty of flexible living space, this is an idyllic family home that would suit a range of requirements.

5. 16 Lasswade Road, Dalkeith

Seller: Ralph Hendrie Legal

Price: Offers over £565,000

Status: Available

Offering an abundance of space and an immaculate finish, set on an enviable corner plot, this detached bungalow is in true turnkey condition. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a utility room, this home is as practical as it is picturesque, but the real wow factor comes from the open-plan living/dining/kitchen space.

6. 38 Toll House Grove, Tranent

Seller: Clancys

Price: Offers over £370,000

Status: Closing date March 11, 2022

Set in a modern development in Tranent, this five-bedroom detached home is an idyllic place for the whole family. This property is hugely versatile, with five bedrooms and plenty of space to accommodate a variety of needs, including home office, dressing room and even a sunny conservatory looking over the large garden.

7. Windy Edge Cottage, Abbotsford Road, North Berwick

Seller: Gillespie Macandrew

Price: Offers over £785,000

Status: Under offer

Buyers searching for a home with the ‘wow factor’ have been loving this unique cottage in ever-popular North Berwick. This distinctive cottage conversion is packed with rustic charm, and it also enjoys stunning views across North Berwick West Golf Course to the Firth of Forth, Fife and Fidra Lighthouse, courtesy of a spectacular roof terrace!

8. 83 Willowbrae Avenue, Edinburgh

Seller: Warners

Price: Offers over £460,000

Status: Under offer

Edinburgh’s elegant Victorian terraces will always be in high demand, shown by the popularity of this four-bed in Willowbrae, just moments from Holyrood Park. This period property comprises classical proportions, original features and a south-facing garden, making it an ideal option for those wanting to put down roots close to the heart of the city.

9. The Manse, Athelstaneford

Seller: The Church of Scotland

Price: Offers over £410,000

Status: Under offer

Located in tranquil Athelstaneford, just a short drive from North Berwick, this detached bungalow has caught the eye of many ESPC house hunters. Set in extensive gardens, this generous property offers flexible accommodation, a bright and airy feel throughout, and plenty of opportunity to enjoy the natural landscape all around, making it a delightful place for the family to call home.

10. 22 Baird Terrace, Haddington

Seller: Paris Steele Property

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Under offer

This stylish three-bedroom bungalow in popular Haddington ticks off plenty of interior design trends. An ideal starter home, or perfect for a young family or downsizers looking for a tranquil place to settle, this sleek and stylish property is light, bright and beautifully presented, making it easy for scores of buyers to imagine it as their new home.

38 Toll House Grove, Tranent.

Windy Edge Cottage, Abbotsford Road, North Berwick.

83 Willowbrae Avenue, Edinburgh.

The Manse, Athelstaneford.