The top 10 most viewed homes for sale on ESPC website during January

Top 10 most viewed properties on espc.com during January.

Spanning everything from family-friendly three-beds and seaside villas to a ten-acre ranch, with prices ranging from £208,000 to a cool £2.5 million, these are the properties that most frequently caught the eye of house-hunters across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders last month.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The top ten most-viewed homes on ESPC is an interesting insight into the wants and needs of house-hunters across East Central Scotland at the moment. Looking at the properties listed, the variety of homes ties into the trends and stats that we’ve been seeing over the past year, with a heavy emphasis on family homes with flexible accommodation.

“For instance, the increasing numbers of suburban three- and four-bed family homes shows that the demand for this property type is still strong; these properties aren’t especially unusual, but excellent examples of their type, and their popularity on the ESPC website, tells us that buyers are still very keen to find houses with extra rooms and outside space in suburbs close to Edinburgh. There’s also a good number of coastal homes, which ties into continuing trends we’re seeing of buyers searching for seaside properties as we exit the pandemic.”

Braid Crescent, Morningside.

The top ten most-viewed properties on espc.com during January 2022 were:

27 Braid Crescent, Edinburgh

Seller: Murray Beith Murray

33b Burghlee Terrace, Loanhead.

Price: Offers over £795,000

Status: Available

Elegant, spacious and with potential aplenty, it’s no wonder that this impressive Victorian villa was the most-viewed property. With five bedrooms in the main villa, plus a self-contained one-bedroom apartment on the lower ground floor, this home offers flexible accommodation to make a forever family home, in ever-popular Morningside.

33b Burghlee Terrace, Loanhead

12 Park View West, Port Seton.

Seller: Mov8

Price: Offers over £310,000

Status: Under offer

Milton Terrace, Joppa.

This spacious four-bedroom detached property was seriously popular with house-hunters, as it ranked second on espc.com during January. Located in the Midlothian town of Loanhead, close to the centre but set in a peaceful, private cul-de-sac, this generously-sized property offers the perfect balance of convenience and privacy.

12 Park View West, Port Seton

Seller: Warners

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Under offer

24 Bauld Drive, Newcraighall.

East Lothian has become increasingly popular post-pandemic, as families seek properties that offer great work-life balance and good value for money. This stylish semi in Port Seton does just that, with chic interiors that would make this property a joy to return to. With three generous bedrooms, a stylish open-plan kitchen-diner and an ample garden, it’s no surprise this property was the third most-viewed.

3 Milton Terrace, Joppa

Seller: Annan

Price: Offers over £550,000

Status: Under offer

Just a stone’s throw from Portobello beach, this ample three-bedroom bungalow is a wonderful place to call home. Tastefully decorated, this stylish property not only has superb style credentials, but superb proportions too, with spacious rooms and a large rear garden.

24 Bauld Drive, Newcraighall

Seller: Neilsons

Price: Fixed price £208,000

Status: Under offer

Close to Musselburgh and just minutes from Edinburgh by train, Newcraighall is a location growing in popularity. This three-bed end of terrace house offers a great opportunity for first-time buyers, as it is part of the Golden Share Scheme. Light and airy, with impeccable décor throughout, this fabulous family home is as practical as it is pretty.

1/1 Bath Street, Portobello

Seller: Annan

Price: Offers over £320,000

Status: Under offer

This rare property clearly made an impression – despite being listed late in January, it was the sixth most-viewed home for the month, and went under offer in a matter of days. Formerly part of Portobello’s Royal Hotel, this chic three-bed conversion flat enjoys sleek, modern décor, and a fabulously central location, with the high street and beach just seconds away.

19 Esplanade Terrace, Joppa

Seller: Warners

Price: Offers over £675,000

Status: Under offer

Seldom available, this Victorian villa is positioned on Joppa’s promenade, directly overlooking Portobello beach and enjoying panoramic views. Internally, the property boasts an array of period features, four bedrooms, a separate kitchen and dining room, two shower rooms and front and rear gardens, plus planning permission for an extension.

Raiziehill Farm, Airdrie Road, Blackridge

Seller: McEwan Fraser

Price: Offers over £2,500,000

Status: Available

Unique in style and potential, Raiziehill Farm and Ranch offers the opportunity to build a hospitality business while enjoying luxurious private accommodation onsite. With ten acres of land, a four-bedroom detached farmhouse with sauna and pool, separate spa and gym, plus a two-bedroom holiday chalet, this exciting property certainly caught the eye of ESPC house hunters during January.

25 Sandyriggs Loan, Dalkeith

Seller: Warners

Price: Offers over £269,000

Status: Under offer

This detached Dalkeith villa was very popular with home-hunters during January. Set on a generous corner plot, this three-bedroom house offers an abundance of space indoors and out, with multi-car driveway, garage and ample rear garden. Inside, the light, neutral interiors make it easy to imagine making this place your own.

Lochend Cottage, 23 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh

Seller: Warners

Price: Offers over £355,000

Status: Under offer

Just sneaking into the top-ten most-viewed list for January is this gorgeous four-bedroom cottage in Musselburgh. Beautifully presented, blending period details with a sleek, contemporary finish, this immaculate property is also just moments from the picturesque harbour and promenade.

Bath Street, Portobello.

Esplanade Terrace, Joppa.

Raiziehill Farm, Airdrie Road, Blackridge.

25 Sandyriggs Loan, Dalkeith.