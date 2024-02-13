Scottish property expert ESPC has revealed the 10 most popular properties listed on espc.com during January 2024, gathering over 70,000 online views between them.

Family homes made up the overwhelming majority of properties in demand, as nine of the properties were houses. The homes were spread across Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian, hinting at large volumes of househunters looking to be within commuting distance of the Capital.

The most expensive property on the list was priced at offers over £765,000, offering a premium option for buyers with the budget to match. And in what is assumed to be a traditionally quieter time for the property market, buyers haven’t been hanging around – half of these prime properties have already gone under offer, showing that market demand in 2024 has begun with a bang.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “As we’ve come to expect in January, there was huge online interest in our properties, as online browsers think more seriously about making a change at the turn of the year.

"The most popular properties are a strong mix of first-time buyer-friendly homes, with affordable price points and in commuter-friendly location, alongside properties sitting in the middle-to-high end of the market and more ideally suited to families, in sought-after locations close to good schools and excellent amenities.

"The desire for family homes shows how many second-steppers and experienced buyers we have currently in the market, alongside a strong burst of new buyers looking to find their perfect first home.”

1 . Period property packed with potential in East Lothian The top property on espc.com in January was this gorgeous, detached house at Edinburgh Road in Cockenzie, which caught the eye of thousands of househunters – and it’s easy to see why. Presenting a fantastic opportunity for refurbishment, this spacious four-bedroom house is packed with period features and offers a wonderful chance for buyers with vision to transform it into their dream home. It’s little wonder that this enchanting house, which was available for offers over £400,000, is already under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Modern detached house close to the city centre Located in the popular suburb of Willowbrae and ideally set for access to both the city centre and the beach, this fantastic property at 17 South Elixa Place takes the second spot on the list, and you’ll see why it’s already gone under offer, after being available at offers over £450,000. Fabulously spacious, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and ample socialising space, plus stylish, contemporary interiors throughout, this prime property is a seriously impressive family home that’s ready to move into. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Charming cottage in a coveted pocket of East Lothian Who hasn’t dreamed of living in a home like this? Located in sought-after Athelstaneford, Bowling Green Cottage boasts an idyllic setting, with an open outlook and large south-facing garden, in a prime position in the village close to local schools. This spacious cottage offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is packed with plenty of character and charm. It’s no surprise that this rare gem has already been snapped up! Photo: ESPC Photo Sales