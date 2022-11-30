Just like that, Christmas is right around the corner and families across Edinburgh will be looking for the perfect Christmas tree to spruce up their house. Lately more and more people have been opting for real Christmas trees instead of the plastic ones.

Picking your favourite tree from an authentic spot, be that a garden centre or a retailer, is all part of the experience and festive fun. That being said, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing an artificial one if that is more your taste.

From JDS Gardening Services Edinburgh to Off Yer Tree, we’ve compiled a list of spots to pick a proper tree this Christmas. Knowing the best places to get real Christmas trees close to you can save a desperate and late trip to the shop.

Here are five places in Edinburgh to collect or order a real Christmas tree for delivery.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Edinburgh

IKEA - £25

The IKEA trees are on sale from November 25 to December 24, 2022. When you buy a tree, you receive a £10 voucher, which can be redeemed in store between January 9 and February 12, 2023.

Aldi - £14.99 & £24.99

Aldi are bringing back their real Nordman Fir Christmas trees once again and have been available in-store from the 24th of November, while stocks last. The budget supermarket has medium and a large sized trees available for £14.99 and £24.99 respectively.

JDS Gardening Services Edinburgh - £38

This company offers a wide range of Christmas trees depending upon your budget. With both Fraser Fir and the classic Nordmann Fir available to collect or for an Edinburgh Delivery Charge of £10 - it’s definitely worth a look.

Contact them to arrange your delivery by visiting the JDS Gardening Services website.

Crimbotrees - £31.95

CrimboTrees’ real trees are grown in the beautiful grounds at Dumfries and Galloway. With tree’s ranging from 4 to 10ft, Crimbotrees have a great range to choose from.

Contact them to arrange your delivery by visiting the Crimbotrees website.

Off Yer Tree - 25

This Edinburgh-based premium Christmas tree supplier ensures its trees go through strict quality control. With both collection and delivery available and tree’s scaling up to 12ft - it’s the perfect place to shop this festive season.