Front of building (first floor flat).

This 2-bedroom first floor flat combines modern interiors with original attractive period features to offer a bright and comfortable home

This stylish house and garden forms the end of an attractive stone terrace in the prestigious Morningside area and is beautifully presented throughout.

Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:00 pm

In walk-in condition, this wonderful home comprises shared entrance hall and stairway with original ironwork, welcoming foyer and entrance hall with sophisticated décor and wooden flooring, elegant and spacious bay-windowed sitting room with attractive focal fireplace, well-presented modern kitchen/dining room with excellent wall and floor storage and high-spec integrated appliances, large utility room, impressive principal double bedroom with luxurious en-suite shower room, further spacious double bedroom, versatile box room, and a beautifully finished family bathroom.

Externally, the rear enclosed private garden includes well-established plants and a seating area.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £425,000, more details can be found HERE.

