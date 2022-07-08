This 2-bedroom first floor flat combines modern interiors with original attractive period features to offer a bright and comfortable home

In walk-in condition, this wonderful home comprises shared entrance hall and stairway with original ironwork, welcoming foyer and entrance hall with sophisticated décor and wooden flooring, elegant and spacious bay-windowed sitting room with attractive focal fireplace, well-presented modern kitchen/dining room with excellent wall and floor storage and high-spec integrated appliances, large utility room, impressive principal double bedroom with luxurious en-suite shower room, further spacious double bedroom, versatile box room, and a beautifully finished family bathroom.