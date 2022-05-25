This beautiful 2-bedroom flat enjoys a unique secluded gable end location, making it one of the quietest flats in the area

The property is in pristine condition with a modern fitted kitchen, luxury shower room and with modern stylish décor, but still retains many period features including cornicing, ceiling roses and high ceilings.

The accommodation comprises large L-shaped entrance hall with shelved storage cupboard, spacious bay windowed sitting room with feature cast iron gas stove, fitted kitchen with modern oak effect units, white laminate worktops and integrated appliances, two large double bedrooms, one with deep storage cupboard, and a modern luxury shower room with fitted furniture.

Externally, there is a pleasantly landscaped and well tended large shared garden to the rear which is mostly laid to lawn and has a drying area.

On the market with DMD Law for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Montpelier Terrace, Bruntsfield Hall. Photo: DMD Photo Sales

2. Montpelier Terrace, Bruntsfield Sitting room. Photo: DMD Photo Sales

3. Montpelier Terrace, Bruntsfield Sitting room. Photo: DMD Photo Sales

4. Montpelier Terrace, Bruntsfield Sitting room. Photo: DMD Photo Sales