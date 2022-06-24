Front of building.

This beautiful 2-bedroom flat has huge visual appeal and would make a wonderful first-time buy

With stylish modern interiors, this bright and spacious first floor flat offers well-proportioned accommodation, located in the vibrant and bustling Leith area of the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 24th June 2022, 3:09 pm

The accommodation is visually striking and features an entrance hallway with two cupboards, large rear facing lounge, dining kitchen with a range of modern base and wall units, bench seating and filtered boiling water tap, two large double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobe, and a family bathroom.

On the stairwell landing there is a shared lockable drying room, while externally, there is a shared paved garden area to the rear and on-street parking on surrounding streets.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £180,000, more details can be found HERE.

