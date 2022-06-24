This beautiful 2-bedroom flat has huge visual appeal and would make a wonderful first-time buy

The accommodation is visually striking and features an entrance hallway with two cupboards, large rear facing lounge, dining kitchen with a range of modern base and wall units, bench seating and filtered boiling water tap, two large double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobe, and a family bathroom.

On the stairwell landing there is a shared lockable drying room, while externally, there is a shared paved garden area to the rear and on-street parking on surrounding streets.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £180,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Hamburgh Place, Leith Hall. Photo: Aberdein Considine Photo Sales

2. Hamburgh Place, Leith Hall. Photo: Aberdein Considine Photo Sales

3. Hamburgh Place, Leith Lounge. Photo: Aberdein Considine Photo Sales

4. Hamburgh Place, Leith Lounge. Photo: Aberdein Considine Photo Sales