Front of building (third floor flat).

This beautifully stylish 2-bedroom flat has been recently renovated and upgraded and sits in a prime city location

Located in the prestigious West End, this exceptional third floor flat forms part of a handsome Georgian building and lies within walking distance of all amenities and attractions of the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:59 pm

The stunning property has been recently renovated and upgraded throughout and offers bright and generously proportioned accommodation in true move-in condition, with the stylish interior complemented by quality fixtures and fittings and a lovely open outlook.

The living space comprises an entrance hallway, stylish sitting room, spacious kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms, and a contemporary shower room.

Externally, there is permit parking and to the front are the charming Rothesay Crescent residents' gardens that can be accessed on application and for an annual fee.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £425,000, more details can be found HERE.

