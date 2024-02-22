News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: Detached Longstone three-bedroom house transformed into a bright and modern family home

Modern Edinburgh home on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

This detached Longstone house has been transformed inside to create a bright, airy and ultra modern family home, and is currently available to buy at offers over £385,000.

The house at 20 Longstone Street has been extended and fully renovated in recent years to provide deceptively spacious family living with double glazed windows and gas central heating. Occupying a corner plot, there is off-street parking to the side. Externally there is a private gardens to front and side which are laid to lawn and there is a driveway to the side.

To view this property, call Aberdein Considine 0131 253 2723 or book an appointment online.

The kitchen has an island unit and is fitted with a range of modern white gloss base and wall units with the oven, hob and hood, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine to remain.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen has an island unit and is fitted with a range of modern white gloss base and wall units with the oven, hob and hood, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine to remain. Photo: Aberdein Considine

Photo Sales
Double doors lead to the spacious lounge which is open plan to the kitchen/dining area which has full height ceiling with exposed beams and windows to maximise the natural light.

2. Lounge

Double doors lead to the spacious lounge which is open plan to the kitchen/dining area which has full height ceiling with exposed beams and windows to maximise the natural light. Photo: Aberdein Considine

Photo Sales
The dining area of the impressive open plan hub of the home which also includes the kitchen and lounge.

3. Dining area

The dining area of the impressive open plan hub of the home which also includes the kitchen and lounge. Photo: Aberdein Considine

Photo Sales
Located within the popular Longstone area to the west of Edinburgh is this beautifully presented detached house on a desirable corner plot.

4. 20 Longstone Street

Located within the popular Longstone area to the west of Edinburgh is this beautifully presented detached house on a desirable corner plot. Photo: Aberdein Considine

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty