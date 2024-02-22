This detached Longstone house has been transformed inside to create a bright, airy and ultra modern family home, and is currently available to buy at offers over £385,000.

The house at 20 Longstone Street has been extended and fully renovated in recent years to provide deceptively spacious family living with double glazed windows and gas central heating. Occupying a corner plot, there is off-street parking to the side. Externally there is a private gardens to front and side which are laid to lawn and there is a driveway to the side.