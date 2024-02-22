This detached Longstone house has been transformed inside to create a bright, airy and ultra modern family home, and is currently available to buy at offers over £385,000.
The house at 20 Longstone Street has been extended and fully renovated in recent years to provide deceptively spacious family living with double glazed windows and gas central heating. Occupying a corner plot, there is off-street parking to the side. Externally there is a private gardens to front and side which are laid to lawn and there is a driveway to the side.
1. Kitchen
The kitchen has an island unit and is fitted with a range of modern white gloss base and wall units with the oven, hob and hood, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine to remain. Photo: Aberdein Considine
2. Lounge
Double doors lead to the spacious lounge which is open plan to the kitchen/dining area which has full height ceiling with exposed beams and windows to maximise the natural light. Photo: Aberdein Considine
3. Dining area
The dining area of the impressive open plan hub of the home which also includes the kitchen and lounge. Photo: Aberdein Considine
4. 20 Longstone Street
Located within the popular Longstone area to the west of Edinburgh is this beautifully presented detached house on a desirable corner plot. Photo: Aberdein Considine