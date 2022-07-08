This exceptional 4-bedroom detached house is an outstanding family home that provides the best in contemporary living

The ground floor accommodation comprises entrance hall with cupboard, living room with box bay window, WC, stunning open plan dining kitchen and family room with bi-folding doors to the garden, and a utility room with garden access.

From the hall, a staircase rises to the first floor which features a principal bedroom with contemporary en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a chic family bathroom.

Externally, a monoblock double driveway to the front provides off-street parking and leads to an integrated single garage, while the fully enclosed rear garden features a sweeping lawn, soft bark play area, and a patio.

Furthermore, the property is on the edge of the new development, benefiting from the old Buckstone wall and views over old Buckstone bungalows, as well as clear views of the Braids and beyond.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £620,000, more details can be found HERE.

