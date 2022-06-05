This fabulous 4-bedroom detached house has stylish and flexible interiors, great storage and a beautiful garden

A welcoming entrance hall gives access throughout the ground floor, which comprises bright living room with patio doors to the rear garden, spacious fitted kitchen/dining room, large flexible study/family room which could be used as a fifth bedroom, generously sized conservatory, and a modern WC.

The upper level features a master bedroom with bay window and en-suite shower room, further three well finished bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the generous plot includes a garden and driveway to the front with access to the garage, while the rear garden includes a lawn, patios, wood deck, and an eclectic mix of planting.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

