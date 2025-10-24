Currently available for offers over £600,000, 2 North Gyle Drive is an impressive and seldom available five-bedroom detached family home boasting well-maintained front and rear gardens.

This beautiful home offers well-planned and flexible accommodation over two levels and will hold immense appeal to anyone looking for a family home within easy reach of Edinburgh's city centre.

A fully floored attic offers storage, and tremendous potential to add additional accommodation, subject to the necessary consents.

Excellent nearby amenities include the Gyle Shopping Centre and David Lloyd Gym, and the property is conveniently located to offer easy access to outstanding public transport links, including the tram and train station at nearby Edinburgh Gateway, and South Gyle Station.

Early viewing is essential to appreciate everything that this outstanding home has to offer.

2 North Gyle Drive

2 . Living room On the ground floor, the spacious living room is flooded with an abundance of natural light, and from here patio doors open out to the rear garden. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The sunny kitchen/breakfast room similarly features patio doors leading to the rear garden. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The large, well-maintained private rear garden which will be fantastic for enjoying the best of the summer weather. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales