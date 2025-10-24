Currently available for offers over £600,000, 2 North Gyle Drive is an impressive and seldom available five-bedroom detached family home boasting well-maintained front and rear gardens.
This beautiful home offers well-planned and flexible accommodation over two levels and will hold immense appeal to anyone looking for a family home within easy reach of Edinburgh's city centre.
A fully floored attic offers storage, and tremendous potential to add additional accommodation, subject to the necessary consents.
Excellent nearby amenities include the Gyle Shopping Centre and David Lloyd Gym, and the property is conveniently located to offer easy access to outstanding public transport links, including the tram and train station at nearby Edinburgh Gateway, and South Gyle Station.
Early viewing is essential to appreciate everything that this outstanding home has to offer.