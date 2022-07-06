This highly unique one-bedroom duplex flat is in immaculate condition and ideally located for a quirky city centre residence

Internally, the accommodation is in immaculate decorative order and on the ground floor consists of an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner, separate office area which could be converted into a second bedroom, and a WC.

The kitchen includes an integrated fridge/freezer, induction hob, extractor hood, oven, microwave/oven, dishwasher, and a built-in wine rack, as well as custom-made storage units.

On the basement level there is an internal hallway with large utility cupboard, spacious double bedroom with walk-in dressing room, and a three-piece, fully tiled bathroom.

The property also benefits from gas central heating, full double glazing, and on-street permit parking.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £250,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth Entrance. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

2. Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth Open plan living area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

3. Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth Living area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

4. Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth Living area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales