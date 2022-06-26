This impressive 5-bedroom semi has been superbly extended and has flexible living space and a wonderful large garden

Having been comprehensively renovated and extended to a superb standard, the property offers spacious and flexible accommodation in true move-in condition.
The ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, superb open-plan living/dining and kitchen space with sliding doors to the rear garden, principal bedroom with bay window and en-suite bathroom, utility room, fifth bedroom/family room/office, and a modern shower room.
The first floor features a further three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with white suite.
Externally, a recently monoblocked driveway to the front provides off-street parking for several vehicles, while the delightfully landscaped, large south-west facing rear garden has lawn, decking and lovely patio areas with pergolas.
On the market with Neilsons for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.