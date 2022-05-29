Front of property.

This lovely mid terrace 3-bedroom bungalow offers stylish interiors in a popular, family friendly setting

Nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac estate, in the residential suburb of Barnton, this two to three bedroom terraced bungalow boasts stylish family accommodation with easily maintained outdoor space.

The bungalow is set behind a neat front garden and comprises a bright and airy hall with extensive built-in storage, elegant sitting room, dining room or third bedroom, sleek kitchen with dual aspect and access to the rear garden, two well proportioned double bedrooms, cosy study/nursery, and a pristine three-piece bathroom.

Externally, the simple rear garden enjoys an idyllic, leafy setting with easy maintained artificial lawn and patio seating area.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

