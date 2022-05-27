Front of property.

This modern 4-bedroom detached house has been remodelled and beautifully designed to make an ideal family home

Located in a modern development in Kirkliston, and commanding an enviable setting quietly positioned within a cul-de-sac, this exceptionally well presented home offers superb sized family accommodation over two floors.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 27th May 2022, 3:06 pm

Having been remodelled, the property is flooded by natural light and features a spacious lounge with bay window, stunning open plan kitchen/dining room with breakfast bar and integrated appliances, sunny conservatory, utility room, and a downstairs WC and cloakroom.

The upper level has a master bedroom with stylish en-suite shower room, two good-sized double bedrooms, single bedroom (ideal for a nursery, study or home office), and a contemporary family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, a driveway to the front provides parking for two vehicles, while the immaculate landscaped rear garden is laid to artificial grass with a large patio area.

On the market with Warners for offers over £370,000, more details can be found HERE.

