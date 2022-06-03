Front of property.

This quirky and elegant 2-bedroom home is situated in a great position with a very sunny fully enclosed rear garden

Lovely end terrace villa boasting a south facing rear garden and allocated parking, occupying a quiet, tucked away position on a sought after development in Gilmerton.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:00 pm

The well presented property features stylish modern fittings in the kitchen and bathroom, a multi-fuel wood burner in the living room, and large store cupboards lying off the main bedroom and also under the stairs, while the loft provides additional storage space.

The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, living room, attractively fitted breakfasting kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a modern bathroom with electric shower.

Externally, the property boasts a fully enclosed, south facing, rear garden which captures the sun, as well as an allocated parking space.

On the market with Warners for offers over £175,000, more details can be found HERE.

Living / dining room.

Living / dining room.

Wood burner in living room.

Kitchen.

