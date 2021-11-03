Front of property.

This stunning farmhouse-style 3-bedroom terraced steading offers tranquil country living just a few miles outside the city

This fabulous mid-terraced property is part of an exclusive steading development built in 2006 on the outskirts of Balerno and offers a delightful country location yet is close to superb facilities, schools and leisure activities.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:07 am

The move-in accommodation comprises reception hall with storage, cloakroom/WC, attractive and spacious living room, generously proportioned dining kitchen with appliances, carpeted staircase leading to upper landing with access to floored attic, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further two double bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes, and a four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, there is a private garden to front and a private patio area at rear, as well as a communal courtyard area at rear and an extensive communal garden area to the front, with outstanding views from the house of the countryside and towards the Pentland Hills.

On the market with Gillespie Macandrew for offers over £365,000, more details can be found HERE.

Hall.

Living room.

Living room.

Kitchen.

