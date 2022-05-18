This unusual and fully renovated 3-bedroom apartment has two private entrances and direct garden access

It occupies an unrivalled location with superb amenities on the doorstep coupled with a peaceful, almost ‘hideaway position' with a beautiful garden outlook.

The property has been fully renovated to a very high specification and retains real character set amongst neutral décor, and comprises vestibule, hall, curved living/dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms, one with en-suite, family bathroom, and a flexible third bedroom with its own separate entrance, currently in use as a home office.

Externally, there is direct access to the well-maintained residents' gardens, while there are also two cellars that offer excellent additional storage.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

