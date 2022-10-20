The accommodation boasts three bedrooms, a generous living room, dining-kitchen, modern shower room and WC, all enhanced by the elegant proportions and period details you’d expect of a Georgian property, paired with contemporary décor.

The front door opens onto a grand flag-stoned entrance hall with rich navy blue décor, white cornicing and ceiling rose. To its right, lies the sunny living room, with twin south-facing recessed windows and working shutters.

It is further enhanced by detailed cornicing, a picture rail, beautiful wood flooring, and a fireplace flanked by two Edinburgh presses.

Contemporary stylings in the period property’s living room with twin windows looking out. Picture: Mattia De Collibus

The spacious kitchen has an extensive range of floor and wall fitted units as well as integrated appliances, including a double oven. There is ample space for a dining table.

The master bedroom features a decorative fireplace, another Edinburgh press, and an ensuite. The other bedrooms are spacious, and the home is completed by a contemporary shower room. The flat benefits from a private cellar at basement level, and residents of Claremont Crescent can benefit from access to private gardens for an annual fee.

22 Claremont Crescent, New Town EH7 4HX, is priced at offers Over £630,000. Marketed by VMH Solicitors.

Generously proportioned kitchen can accommodate a dining table. Picture: Mattia De Collibus

A spacious double bedroom. Picture: Mattia De Collibus