Three bed detached bungalow for sale in Lasswade

Occupying a generous plot in picturesque Lasswade, this charming, three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Church Road was built in 1962, predominantly using cedar wood.

Describing the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Thorntons said: “It has an idyllic setting close to open countryside, yet is still within easy reach of amenities and the capital.

"Furthermore, it offers spacious accommodation, wraparound gardens, and excellent private parking.

"Whilst the home requires a modernising touch, it offers outstanding potential, with ample room to extend and develop (subject to planning permission).

“Inside, a naturally-lit porch welcomes you in, flowing directly into the living/dining room, which is a generously proportioned reception area with dual- aspect windows for an abundance of natural light.

"Perfect for everyday use, it accommodates a wide choice of furnishings, plus it has an apex ceiling for extra head height and a traditional brick-style fireplace as a focal point for arranging the room.

"A small set of steps head down into the breakfasting kitchen, which is generously proportioned and well-appointed with cabinets, sweeping workspace, and a breakfast peninsula for quick meals.

The kitchen.

"It has an integrated ceramic hob and raised oven, space for freestanding appliances, and access to a rear porch for muddy boots.

"A hall with a built-in cupboard extends from the living area, leading to the three double bedrooms, all of which are have built-in/fitted storage. The principal bedroom further benefits from dual-aspect windows. A large, three-piece bathroom with a corner bathtub completes the home.

"Double-glazed windows and oil-fired (kerosene) heating ensure year-round comfort and efficiency.

“Outside, the property benefits from well-kept wraparound gardens that afford superb privacy and scope for further development (subject to consent).

The lounge.

"A double driveway and detached garage provide off-street parking.”

To view this property call 0131 253 2236.