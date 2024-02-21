News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom detached house in sought-after Barnton with a stunning extension

Edinburgh family home with impressive extension

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:17 GMT

A three-bedroom detached house in sought-after Barnton, with a stunning extension that fills the home with light, is currently available to buy at offers over £540,000.

Situated on a corner plot with surrounding garden, this extended home at 2 Barnton Park Crescent is extremely well-presented and benefits from a garage with potential for conversion to a living space. The property includes a spacious living room with a dual aspect and wood burning stove, a fitted kitchen with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units, a dining room and a triple aspect family room with patio doors to the garden. There is also a driveway and well-maintained garden grounds with lawns, mature borders and patio.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm. You can also call 0131 376 3124 to book an appointment viewing at another time, or click here.

1. Extension

This Barnton property has a stunning kitchen extension that fills the home with light. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

2. Family room

The extension includes this impressive triple aspect family room with patio doors to the garden. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

3. Living room

The property's spacious living room with a dual aspect and wood burning stove. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

4. Rear garden

There are well-maintained garden grounds to the front, side and rear of the property, with lawns, mature borders and patio. There is also a garage with up-and-over door, driveway parking and further unrestricted parking in the surrounding streets. Photo: Murray Beith Murray

