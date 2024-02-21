A three-bedroom detached house in sought-after Barnton, with a stunning extension that fills the home with light, is currently available to buy at offers over £540,000.

Situated on a corner plot with surrounding garden, this extended home at 2 Barnton Park Crescent is extremely well-presented and benefits from a garage with potential for conversion to a living space. The property includes a spacious living room with a dual aspect and wood burning stove, a fitted kitchen with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units, a dining room and a triple aspect family room with patio doors to the garden. There is also a driveway and well-maintained garden grounds with lawns, mature borders and patio.