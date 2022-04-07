Three bedroom detached Linlithgow home for sale

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and professionally refurbished to a high standard with a brand new contemporary kitchen and bathroom installed this year, 17 Bonnytoun Terrace in Linlithgow is currently on the market at offers over £335,000.

The property also features a south west facing back garden with decking, as well as a large detached garage and driveway.

Speaking about the ideal family home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Step inside, the bright, welcoming and airy living space with its crisp white interior and spotlights create an excellent first impression.

"The ground floor of this property offers a generously proportioned and enviable day-to-day living space, filled with natural light pouring through the broad windows – with double doors leading out into the sun trap south west facing garden.

“Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary edge, this brand new kitchen comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as high quality integrated appliances as well as more practical finishes such as the tiled splash back and plentiful worktop space.

“When sleep beckons, bedroom bliss awaits on the upper floor of this property.

"Take the staircase up to the first floor, home to three well-proportioned bedrooms, plenty of storage space and a newly installed fully tiled bathroom with a white suite.

The newly installed kitchen at 17 Bonnytoun Terrace, Linlithgow.

Stepping outside the spokesperson added: “Luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, suntrap garden awaits.

"The fully surrounding timber fencing not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, there are also nooks for planting within it; as well as a grass lawn ideal for child’s play and a patio which will soak up the sun long into the evening.

“A long driveway leads past the front garden, which is laid to lawn, and up to the detached single garage which has side door access. The driveway has parking provision for multiple vehicles.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The living space.

The tidy back garden.