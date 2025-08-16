A superbly located main door garden flat in a prestigious street, 14a Carlton Terrace forms part of a renowned William Playfair-designed Georgian terrace dating from the 1820's and lies within walking distance of the St James Quarter and the east end of both Princes Street and George Street.
The internal accommodation is in excellent decorative order throughout, including a handy conservatory, and is complemented by a private south-facing enclosed rear garden as well as a cleverly designed cellar conversion with income generating potential.
The property is accessed via stone steps down to the private front courtyard and front door.
For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.