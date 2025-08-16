A superbly located main door garden flat in a prestigious street, 14a Carlton Terrace forms part of a renowned William Playfair-designed Georgian terrace dating from the 1820's and lies within walking distance of the St James Quarter and the east end of both Princes Street and George Street.

The internal accommodation is in excellent decorative order throughout, including a handy conservatory, and is complemented by a private south-facing enclosed rear garden as well as a cleverly designed cellar conversion with income generating potential.

The property is accessed via stone steps down to the private front courtyard and front door.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

14a Carlton Terrace

Sitting room The living space within the property is focused to the rear with an elegant sitting room with wood-burning stove giving direct access to the rear garden.

Conservatory The kitchen leads to a conservatory looking on to the garden.

Garden The property is complemented by a private south-facing enclosed rear garden, with handy decking for sitting out in the sun.