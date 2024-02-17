A prime opportunity for someone looking to put their own stamp on a property - this three-bed Lothianburn house set in four acres of land is available for offers over £550,000.

Situated near the Edinburgh City Bypass, just a stone's throw from Pentland Hills Regional Park, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached cottage at 29 Damhead offers a wealth of living space, all enhanced by neutral decor, offering a blank canvas for its new owner to put their own stamp on. All fitted floor coverings, window coverings, light fittings, and integrated kitchen appliances will be included in the sale. To view this property, call 0131 253 2236 or click here.