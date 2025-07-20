Nestled on one of Edinburgh's most prestigious Georgian streets, 11A Carlton Terrace offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully refined home in a truly historic setting.

Forming part of a Grade A-listed terrace designed by the renowned engineer William Playfair, this elegant lower-ground floor flat blends timeless architectural charm with thoughtfully designed modern living.

Step inside to discover a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a beautifully proportioned living room with space for dining, ornate period cornicing, as well as sash and case window with functioning shutters. While, the kitchen features contemporary finishes and a generous number of cabinets and worktop space.

Externally, the property hosts a south-west facing rear garden with a large lawn, a paved area perfect for alfresco dining, and is surrounded by a range of mature shrubs.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

The residents of this property enjoy exclusive access to the private Regent Gardens, an 11-acre oasis that includes a tennis court, putting green, and children's playground. Carlton Terrace itself, built in the 1820s and part of Edinburgh's UNESCO-recognised New Town, offers sweeping views across Calton Hill, Abbeyhill, Holyrood, and Arthur's Seat.

