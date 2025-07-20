Three-bedroom lower ground floor Edinburgh city centre flat with private access to Regent Gardens

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:37 BST

This three-bedroom lower ground floor Edinburgh city centre flat, with private access to Regent Gardens, is currently available for offers over £775,000.

Nestled on one of Edinburgh's most prestigious Georgian streets, 11A Carlton Terrace offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully refined home in a truly historic setting.

Forming part of a Grade A-listed terrace designed by the renowned engineer William Playfair, this elegant lower-ground floor flat blends timeless architectural charm with thoughtfully designed modern living.

Don’t miss out on the Capital’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

Step inside to discover a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a beautifully proportioned living room with space for dining, ornate period cornicing, as well as sash and case window with functioning shutters. While, the kitchen features contemporary finishes and a generous number of cabinets and worktop space.

Externally, the property hosts a south-west facing rear garden with a large lawn, a paved area perfect for alfresco dining, and is surrounded by a range of mature shrubs.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

Externally, the property hosts a south-west facing rear garden with a large lawn, paved area which is perfect for alfresco dining and is surrounded by a range of mature shrubs.

1. Garden

Externally, the property hosts a south-west facing rear garden with a large lawn, paved area which is perfect for alfresco dining and is surrounded by a range of mature shrubs. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The welcoming entrance hall leads to a beautifully proportioned living room with space for dining, where ornate period cornicing, sash and case window with functioning shutters, and elegant wood flooring coexist with modern comfort.

2. Living room

The welcoming entrance hall leads to a beautifully proportioned living room with space for dining, where ornate period cornicing, sash and case window with functioning shutters, and elegant wood flooring coexist with modern comfort. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The residents of this property enjoy exclusive access to the private Regent Gardens, an 11-acre oasis that includes a tennis court, putting green, and children's playground. Carlton Terrace itself, built in the 1820s and part of Edinburgh's UNESCO-recognised New Town, offers sweeping views across Calton Hill, Abbeyhill, Holyrood, and Arthur's Seat.

3. 11A Carlton Terrace

The residents of this property enjoy exclusive access to the private Regent Gardens, an 11-acre oasis that includes a tennis court, putting green, and children's playground. Carlton Terrace itself, built in the 1820s and part of Edinburgh's UNESCO-recognised New Town, offers sweeping views across Calton Hill, Abbeyhill, Holyrood, and Arthur's Seat. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The Calton property also features this handy front patio as an additional outdoor space.

4. Front patio

The Calton property also features this handy front patio as an additional outdoor space. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPropertyGeorgian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice