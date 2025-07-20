Nestled on one of Edinburgh's most prestigious Georgian streets, 11A Carlton Terrace offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully refined home in a truly historic setting.
Forming part of a Grade A-listed terrace designed by the renowned engineer William Playfair, this elegant lower-ground floor flat blends timeless architectural charm with thoughtfully designed modern living.
Step inside to discover a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a beautifully proportioned living room with space for dining, ornate period cornicing, as well as sash and case window with functioning shutters. While, the kitchen features contemporary finishes and a generous number of cabinets and worktop space.
Externally, the property hosts a south-west facing rear garden with a large lawn, a paved area perfect for alfresco dining, and is surrounded by a range of mature shrubs.
For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.
