4 . Garden

The villa boasts generous, delightful private gardens to the front, side, and rear, with the rear courtyard enjoying a wonderfully sunny aspect and featuring paved areas for outdoor dining furniture, a neatly kept lawn, a wealth of leafy shrubbery, and an original Victorian greenhouse which is attached to the property. There are also versatile stores, one of which is currently being utilised as a pottery studio. | Gilson Gray