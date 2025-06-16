Three-bedroom lower villa in striking North Berwick arts and crafts building dating back to 1897

This three-bedroom lower villa in a striking North Berwick arts and crafts building dating back to 1897, is currently available for offers over £875,000.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom villa - Lower Oranmore, 15a Cromwell Road - occupies the lower floor of this grand building, which was a holiday home for an Edinburgh crystal merchant before its division in the early 1960s, situated on one of North Berwick’s most exclusive streets.

The property is beautifully presented with a perfect blend of modern fixtures and fittings, tasteful décor, and period details. Internal highlights include an impressive drawing room with bay window and fireplace, a well-appointed modern kitchen and an attractive four-piece family bathroom

The villa is accompanied by generous private gardens and a private driveway, and it lies close to the outstanding amenities North Berwick has to offer.

These include an eclectic selection of shops, cafés, coffee shops, restaurants, and bars, well-regarded schools at primary and secondary levels, transport links (including a train station with regular links to Edinburgh), and beautiful outdoor spaces, including parkland and picturesque beaches.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 5354, or book an appointment online.

This main-door lower villa within an Arts and Crafts building in North Berwick is accompanied by generous private gardens and a private driveway. The property is approached via a sweeping drive leading to the front door. The front garden is beautifully maintained with a large, well-kept lawn and an abundance of established trees and shrubs.

The impressive living room occupies a generous footprint, offering excellent flexibility for endless configurations of furniture, with a beautiful fireplace creating an ideal focal point around which furniture can be arranged. The room is fronted by a large bay window with a charming window seat where leafy garden views can be enjoyed, and it is decorated in pared-back tones, enhanced by a picture rail and warm wood flooring.

A second reception area can be used in different ways to suit the new owner’s needs, such as a more informal setting for relaxing as a family, or as a formal dining room for sit-down meals and entertaining, with convenient direct access to the kitchen.

The villa boasts generous, delightful private gardens to the front, side, and rear, with the rear courtyard enjoying a wonderfully sunny aspect and featuring paved areas for outdoor dining furniture, a neatly kept lawn, a wealth of leafy shrubbery, and an original Victorian greenhouse which is attached to the property. There are also versatile stores, one of which is currently being utilised as a pottery studio.

