This three-bedroom, two-bathroom villa - Lower Oranmore, 15a Cromwell Road - occupies the lower floor of this grand building, which was a holiday home for an Edinburgh crystal merchant before its division in the early 1960s, situated on one of North Berwick’s most exclusive streets.
The property is beautifully presented with a perfect blend of modern fixtures and fittings, tasteful décor, and period details. Internal highlights include an impressive drawing room with bay window and fireplace, a well-appointed modern kitchen and an attractive four-piece family bathroom
The villa is accompanied by generous private gardens and a private driveway, and it lies close to the outstanding amenities North Berwick has to offer.
These include an eclectic selection of shops, cafés, coffee shops, restaurants, and bars, well-regarded schools at primary and secondary levels, transport links (including a train station with regular links to Edinburgh), and beautiful outdoor spaces, including parkland and picturesque beaches.
1. Lower Oranmore, 15a Cromwell Road
This main-door lower villa within an Arts and Crafts building in North Berwick is accompanied by generous private gardens and a private driveway. The property is approached via a sweeping drive leading to the front door. The front garden is beautifully maintained with a large, well-kept lawn and an abundance of established trees and shrubs. | Gilson Gray
2. Living room
The impressive living room occupies a generous footprint, offering excellent flexibility for endless configurations of furniture, with a beautiful fireplace creating an ideal focal point around which furniture can be arranged. The room is fronted by a large bay window with a charming window seat where leafy garden views can be enjoyed, and it is decorated in pared-back tones, enhanced by a picture rail and warm wood flooring. | Gilson Gray
3. Family/ dining room
A second reception area can be used in different ways to suit the new owner’s needs, such as a more informal setting for relaxing as a family, or as a formal dining room for sit-down meals and entertaining, with convenient direct access to the kitchen. | Gilson Gray
4. Garden
The villa boasts generous, delightful private gardens to the front, side, and rear, with the rear courtyard enjoying a wonderfully sunny aspect and featuring paved areas for outdoor dining furniture, a neatly kept lawn, a wealth of leafy shrubbery, and an original Victorian greenhouse which is attached to the property. There are also versatile stores, one of which is currently being utilised as a pottery studio. | Gilson Gray