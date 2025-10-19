Currently available for offers over £750,000, 4 Barnton Loan is a tastefully presented and spacious detached bungalow, with great gardens and a multi-vehicle driveway.
Set off a private lane of a secluded cul-de-sac, in the prestigious Barnton area north-west of the city centre, this property comprises an entrance hallway, living/dining room, kitchen, family/bedroom, three double bedrooms, a shower room, family bathroom, and an adjoining office/utility room.
With a flexible floor plan and generously proportioned rooms, there is extensive oak-wood flooring, contemporary lighting and leafy views to all aspects.
In addition, there is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV points, and superb storage including a loft. Further features include an alarm system and a converted office and utility room with soundproofed and insulated walls.
An enviable garden plot is enclosed with tall hedging, featuring lawns, established trees and shrubbery, patios, three sheds and a summer house.
For viewings, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982 or book an appointment online.