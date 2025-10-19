Three/ four bedroom Edinburgh home's incredible garden includes three sheds and a summer house in Barnton

This three/ four bedroom Edinburgh home's incredible garden includes three sheds and a summer house.

Currently available for offers over £750,000, 4 Barnton Loan is a tastefully presented and spacious detached bungalow, with great gardens and a multi-vehicle driveway.

Set off a private lane of a secluded cul-de-sac, in the prestigious Barnton area north-west of the city centre, this property comprises an entrance hallway, living/dining room, kitchen, family/bedroom, three double bedrooms, a shower room, family bathroom, and an adjoining office/utility room.

With a flexible floor plan and generously proportioned rooms, there is extensive oak-wood flooring, contemporary lighting and leafy views to all aspects.

In addition, there is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing, multiple TV points, and superb storage including a loft. Further features include an alarm system and a converted office and utility room with soundproofed and insulated walls.

An enviable garden plot is enclosed with tall hedging, featuring lawns, established trees and shrubbery, patios, three sheds and a summer house.

For viewings, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982 or book an appointment online.

An enviable plot is enclosed with tall hedging, featuring lawns, established trees and shrubbery, patios, three sheds and a summer house.

A spacious entrance welcomes you into the home, leading to the open-plan living and dining room with contemporary wood-effect flooring throughout and direct access to the private garden, perfect for entertaining.

Towards the front of the property sits the kitchen, finished with tiled flooring, modern counter tops, a tiled splashback, a sink with drainer, generous cupboard space, and integrated appliances including an oven, five-ring gas hob with canopy, dishwasher, and fridge-freezer.

This tastefully presented and spacious, flexible three/four bedroom, detached bungalow, comes with great gardens and a multi-vehicle driveway.

