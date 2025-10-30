The home at 48 Swanston Gardens has been thoughtfully extended and meticulously upgraded to a stylish high-spec finish throughout.
Designed and extended with modern family living in mind, the property offers a superb degree of flexibility, thanks to an abundance of living space, spacious bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and a cleverly designed annex.
The internal space of this Fairmilehead property is generously proportioned and immaculately presented throughout.
On the east side of the house is the self-contained annex, with separate entrance. This flexible space would work well for multi-generational living or as a luxurious guest suite.
To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden, to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available.
The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds boasting a variety of evergreen trees and bushes.
For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.