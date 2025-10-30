The home at 48 Swanston Gardens has been thoughtfully extended and meticulously upgraded to a stylish high-spec finish throughout.

Designed and extended with modern family living in mind, the property offers a superb degree of flexibility, thanks to an abundance of living space, spacious bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and a cleverly designed annex.

The internal space of this Fairmilehead property is generously proportioned and immaculately presented throughout.

On the east side of the house is the self-contained annex, with separate entrance. This flexible space would work well for multi-generational living or as a luxurious guest suite.

To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden, to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds boasting a variety of evergreen trees and bushes.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1 . Living and dining room The elegant and spacious open plan living/dining area with herringbone Amtico flooring, feature wall panelling, dramatic high ceiling and sliding doors opening directly out to the enclosed rear garden. A central island features high quality Dekton worktops, paired with tasteful downlighters to create the perfect entertaining space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 48 Swanston Gardens To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Annexe On the east side of the house is a self-contained annex, with separate entrance, which includes a well-equipped modern kitchen with Amtico flooring, and this comfortable living area with decorative wall panelling and sliding doors giving access to a paved seating space within the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales