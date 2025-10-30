Truly exceptional Edinburgh five-bedroom detached bungalow with self-contained annex in Fairmilehead

This truly exceptional Edinburgh five-bedroom detached bungalow with self-contained annex, is currently available for offers over £865,000.

The home at 48 Swanston Gardens has been thoughtfully extended and meticulously upgraded to a stylish high-spec finish throughout.

Designed and extended with modern family living in mind, the property offers a superb degree of flexibility, thanks to an abundance of living space, spacious bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and a cleverly designed annex.

The internal space of this Fairmilehead property is generously proportioned and immaculately presented throughout.

On the east side of the house is the self-contained annex, with separate entrance. This flexible space would work well for multi-generational living or as a luxurious guest suite.

To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden, to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds boasting a variety of evergreen trees and bushes.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The elegant and spacious open plan living/dining area with herringbone Amtico flooring, feature wall panelling, dramatic high ceiling and sliding doors opening directly out to the enclosed rear garden. A central island features high quality Dekton worktops, paired with tasteful downlighters to create the perfect entertaining space.

The elegant and spacious open plan living/dining area with herringbone Amtico flooring, feature wall panelling, dramatic high ceiling and sliding doors opening directly out to the enclosed rear garden. A central island features high quality Dekton worktops, paired with tasteful downlighters to create the perfect entertaining space.

To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available.

To the front of the house a triple driveway with EV charger is bordered by a neatly kept private garden to provide excellent off-street parking, with ample on-street parking also readily available.

On the east side of the house is a self-contained annex, with separate entrance, which includes a well-equipped modern kitchen with Amtico flooring, and this comfortable living area with decorative wall panelling and sliding doors giving access to a paved seating space within the rear garden.

On the east side of the house is a self-contained annex, with separate entrance, which includes a well-equipped modern kitchen with Amtico flooring, and this comfortable living area with decorative wall panelling and sliding doors giving access to a paved seating space within the rear garden.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to form a spectacular all-seasons space for all the family to enjoy. The garden includes lawn, paved seating areas, stone wall, modern sculptures, lighting and well stocked planted beds.

