A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive, truly stunning detached house at 64 Parkgrove Drive, with extensive private gardens, driveway and garage situated within the heart of Barnton, close to excellent amenities, transport links and schooling.
The accommodation, which is presented to the market in move-in condition, would make an ideal purchase for growing families looking for a fine family home in a sought-after location.
1. 64 Parkgrove Drive
To the front of this stunning detached property lies well maintained garden grounds together with driveway providing off-street parking. The garage/workshop is located to the rear and has power in it, ideal for a conversion into a home office or garden room. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Conservatory
The Barnton property's spacious conservatory, with a handy door accessing the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained garden to the rear. The landscaped garden is easily maintained with areas of patio and lawn, creating the ideal environment for children to play and to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Kitchen
The stylish modern fitted kitchen/dining with integrated appliances. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC