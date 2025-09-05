Truly stunning Edinburgh detached three-bedroom home with extensive private gardens, driveway and garage

Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:44 BST

This must-see Edinburgh three-bedroom family home in one of the city’s most desirable areas, is currently on the market at offers over £530,000.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive, truly stunning detached house at 64 Parkgrove Drive, with extensive private gardens, driveway and garage situated within the heart of Barnton, close to excellent amenities, transport links and schooling.

The accommodation, which is presented to the market in move-in condition, would make an ideal purchase for growing families looking for a fine family home in a sought-after location.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

To the front of this stunning detached property lies well maintained garden grounds together with driveway providing off-street parking. The garage/workshop is located to the rear and has power in it, ideal for a conversion into a home office or garden room.

64 Parkgrove Drive

The Barnton property's spacious conservatory, with a handy door accessing the rear garden.

Conservatory

A real feature of this property is the superb, beautifully maintained garden to the rear. The landscaped garden is easily maintained with areas of patio and lawn, creating the ideal environment for children to play and to enjoy outside dining/relaxing.

Garden

The stylish modern fitted kitchen/dining with integrated appliances.

Kitchen

