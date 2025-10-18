Truly stunning Edinburgh three-bedroom main door ground and first floor apartment in West End townhouse

This truly stunning Edinburgh three-bedroom main door ground and first floor apartment in a West End townhouse, is currently available for offers over £850,000.

Forming part of an elegant 'B' Listed Georgian townhouse conversion, 21 Stafford Street is a truly stunning three-bedroom main door ground and first floor apartment, located in Edinburgh's sought after West End.

The property is immaculately presented, generously proportioned and seamlessly blends a wealth of fine period features with high-end fixtures and fittings throughout.

In brief, the accommodation includes a grand and welcoming entrance vestibule and hallway with an attractive curved stair, a stylish sitting room/ dining room open plan to a contemporary fitted kitchen, and an impressive principal bedroom with triple windows and an en-suite shower room.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

This main door ground and first floor apartment is located in Edinburgh's sought-after West End.

21 Stafford Street

This main door ground and first floor apartment is located in Edinburgh's sought-after West End.

The stylish sitting room/ dining room.

Sitting/ dining room

The stylish sitting room/ dining room.

The contemporary fitted kitchen.

Kitchen

The contemporary fitted kitchen.

The stylish modern family bathroom.

Bathroom

The stylish modern family bathroom.

