Forming part of an elegant 'B' Listed Georgian townhouse conversion, 21 Stafford Street is a truly stunning three-bedroom main door ground and first floor apartment, located in Edinburgh's sought after West End.

The property is immaculately presented, generously proportioned and seamlessly blends a wealth of fine period features with high-end fixtures and fittings throughout.

In brief, the accommodation includes a grand and welcoming entrance vestibule and hallway with an attractive curved stair, a stylish sitting room/ dining room open plan to a contemporary fitted kitchen, and an impressive principal bedroom with triple windows and an en-suite shower room.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

1 . 21 Stafford Street This main door ground and first floor apartment is located in Edinburgh's sought-after West End. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales