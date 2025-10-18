Forming part of an elegant 'B' Listed Georgian townhouse conversion, 21 Stafford Street is a truly stunning three-bedroom main door ground and first floor apartment, located in Edinburgh's sought after West End.
The property is immaculately presented, generously proportioned and seamlessly blends a wealth of fine period features with high-end fixtures and fittings throughout.
Stay in the know when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
In brief, the accommodation includes a grand and welcoming entrance vestibule and hallway with an attractive curved stair, a stylish sitting room/ dining room open plan to a contemporary fitted kitchen, and an impressive principal bedroom with triple windows and an en-suite shower room.
For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.