Two bed cottage for sale in Pathhead

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

31 Edgehead Road, Pathhead.

Currently on the market at offers over £355,000, 31 Edgehead Road is a spacious extended detached cottage with substantial mature garden to rear providing a delightful, secluded haven with summerhouse and pond.

Speaking about the Pathhead cottage, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Quietly situated within a picturesque conservation village, the property enjoys a pleasant semi-rural setting yet is convenient for access to amenities.

“The enchanting accommodation, which would now benefit from modernisation, offers superb potential to create a fine home in an idyllic setting and shall undoubtedly appeal to a wide range of buyers and merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated.

The four piece bathroom including a roll top Victorian bath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In brief the accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hall which in turn leads to a sizeable sitting room with central feature fireplace and is enhanced by exposed beams.

"There is a sunny dining room overlooking the rear garden which leads to the kitchen – fitted with ample wall and base units with appliances included in the sale.

"A conservatory provides a lovely setting with access to the side/rear garden.

"There are two double bedrooms located on the ground floor, both with built-in storage. An inner hallway off the sitting room leads to the four piece bathroom including a roll top Victorian bath.

Bedroom 2, with built in storage.

"A staircase leads to the upper floor which houses a spacious WC apartment with window. In addition, there are two good sized attic rooms both with Velux windows. Further benefits include gas central heating with combi boiler and there is a combination of single, secondary and double glazed window units.

“There is a small garden at the front and situated to the rear is a substantial mature garden with pockets of cleverly designed areas including pond, lawn with seating area, summer house with power and paved area beyond housing two garden sheds.

"The garden is a delightful space and offers a high degree of privacy. A shared right of access path is located to the side. Ample on-street parking is available to the front.”

To view this property, call Neilson solicitors on 0131 625 2222.

The main bedroom.

The summer house.

To the rear is a substantial mature garden with pockets of cleverly designed areas

The kitchen.

The rear garden.

Bedroom three.

The dining room.

Bedroom four.

The conservatory.