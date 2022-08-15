Two bed cottage for sale in Pathhead

Currently on the market at offers over £355,000, 31 Edgehead Road is a spacious extended detached cottage with substantial mature garden to rear providing a delightful, secluded haven with summerhouse and pond.
Speaking about the Pathhead cottage, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Quietly situated within a picturesque conservation village, the property enjoys a pleasant semi-rural setting yet is convenient for access to amenities.
“The enchanting accommodation, which would now benefit from modernisation, offers superb potential to create a fine home in an idyllic setting and shall undoubtedly appeal to a wide range of buyers and merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated.
“In brief the accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hall which in turn leads to a sizeable sitting room with central feature fireplace and is enhanced by exposed beams.
"There is a sunny dining room overlooking the rear garden which leads to the kitchen – fitted with ample wall and base units with appliances included in the sale.
"A conservatory provides a lovely setting with access to the side/rear garden.
"There are two double bedrooms located on the ground floor, both with built-in storage. An inner hallway off the sitting room leads to the four piece bathroom including a roll top Victorian bath.
"A staircase leads to the upper floor which houses a spacious WC apartment with window. In addition, there are two good sized attic rooms both with Velux windows. Further benefits include gas central heating with combi boiler and there is a combination of single, secondary and double glazed window units.
“There is a small garden at the front and situated to the rear is a substantial mature garden with pockets of cleverly designed areas including pond, lawn with seating area, summer house with power and paved area beyond housing two garden sheds.
"The garden is a delightful space and offers a high degree of privacy. A shared right of access path is located to the side. Ample on-street parking is available to the front.”
To view this property, call Neilson solicitors on 0131 625 2222.