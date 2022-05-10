Two bedroom apartment in landmark Bo'ness building overlooking the Firth of Forth

For sale at offers over £140,000, the top floor flat at 1-3 Seaview Place lives up to its address with stunning views from this local landmark, which was designed by renowned Bo’ness-born architect Matt Steele.

Seaview is a magnificent early 20th century building built in the Art Deco style, and is category C listed.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is an impeccably presented two bedroom luxury flat, occupying a preferred top floor position, and has recently been professionally refurbished throughout to an exacting standard and comes to the market in truly immaculate condition.

"This property will be appealing to a broad range of buyers and prompt inspection is advised.

“Seaview Place is situated in the heart of Bo’ness town centre and offers a highly convenient position with easy access to range of amenities, shops and cafes.

“In terms of the accommodation, the layout consists of an entrance hallway, a large open plan kitchen/living area, main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a second double bedroom and a luxurious bathroom.

“Notable highlights from the accommodation on offer include grey carpet floor coverings, neutrally decorated rooms, a high quality kitchen with integrated appliances and an en-suite with walk-in rainfall shower.

The living room and kitchen space at Seaview.

“It also features a stunning bathroom with large wall mirror and chrome towel radiator, newly installed gas combi boiler and central heating system, and new UPVC double glazing.

“Externally, the property benefits from a shared communal garden and private outbuilding which makes for an ideal storage space.

"There is plentiful on-street and car park parking directly outside the property.

“All in all, this property represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious two bedroom flat, with a ‘brand new’ interior, and piece of Bo’ness heritage.”

The art deco building on Seaview Place, Bo’ness.

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The apartment has recently been redecorated.

The kitchen.