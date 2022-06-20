Two bedroom cottage for sale in North Middleton

On the market at offers over £305,000, 15 Cleuch Road occupies a generous plot of land that measures close to an acre. This rarely available, two-bedroom, detached cottage is an outstanding stone-built home in move-in condition. It includes open-plan living, a high-specification four-piece bathroom, and a fully-floored attic, as well as generous private parking and a substantial rear garden that benefits from a rural outlook over mature trees and an idyllic stream.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Thorntons said: “Inside, an inviting hall welcomes you in, defined by a soothing neutral palette and a solid oak floor. On the left is the open-plan living and dining room, which continue the hall's appealing decoration, adding tasteful accent walls to the mix.

"This generous, dual-aspect reception room boasts defined areas for lounge furniture and a table and chairs. Furthermore, it has a press cupboard and, for cosy evenings, a Morso Squirrel wood-burning stove.

The living area inside the property.

"The kitchen is fitted with cabinets and wooden worktops, housing a Belfast sink, an integrated oven and gas hob, an undercounter washing machine and space for a fridge/freezer.

"The first and second bedrooms are both well-proportioned doubles that are located to the front and rear of the home respectively. The bedrooms are served by an opulent bathroom fitted with a high-spec four-piece suite, including a double-ended bathtub and a step-in shower cubicle.

"Accessed from the hall, via a drop-down ladder, there is also a fully-floored and insulated attic that offers a generous, light-filled space for creative use and storage.

"Externally, the expansive rear garden is a vibrant haven for relaxing and dining in the sun, enjoying sweeping areas of lawn, patios, and mature planting. It also backs onto a picturesque woodland area and a tranquil stream that passes by the property.

15 Cleuch Road, North Middleton.

"Almost covering one acre, this plot of land also provides exceptional opportunities to extend and develop further.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2236.

One of the two bedrooms.

The picturesque woodland area at the back of the property.

The fully-floored and insulated attic.