Two-bedroom Edinburgh detached bungalow for sale in Corstorphine with fully powered workshop in garden

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 04:52 BST

This two-bedroom Edinburgh detached bungalow in Corstorphine, with driveway and great gardens, is currently up for sale at offers over £400,000.

Peacefully set back from the street, this detached 1960s bungalow at 47 Craigs Road offers stylish and well-proportioned accommodation on one level, complemented by a large driveway, car port and enclosed private gardens.

Close to superb amenities, transport links and highly regarded schools, a welcoming entrance vestibule leads into a striking open-plan living space, with a vaulted ceiling and patio doors opening directly onto the rear garden.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Externally, the rear garden is fully enclosed, with secure gated access to the front. Designed for ease of maintenance, it features an artificial lawn, patio, and pebble-chipped areas, along with a large timber shed/workshop fitted with power and light.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The accommodation seamlessly connects to a bright conservatory offering flexible use and enjoying a sunny southerly aspect with direct garden access.

1. Conservatory

The accommodation seamlessly connects to a bright conservatory offering flexible use and enjoying a sunny southerly aspect with direct garden access. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally, the rear garden is fully enclosed, with secure gated access to the front. Designed for ease of maintenance, it features an artificial lawn, patio, and pebble-chipped areas.

2. Garden

Externally, the rear garden is fully enclosed, with secure gated access to the front. Designed for ease of maintenance, it features an artificial lawn, patio, and pebble-chipped areas. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The garden also includes this handy large timber shed/workshop, which is fitted with power and light, which could make a great home office for working from home.

3. Workshop/ shed

The garden also includes this handy large timber shed/workshop, which is fitted with power and light, which could make a great home office for working from home. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
A generous driveway to the front features a carport and offers ample off-street parking, with further unrestricted on-street parking also available.

4. 47 Craigs Road

A generous driveway to the front features a carport and offers ample off-street parking, with further unrestricted on-street parking also available. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice