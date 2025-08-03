Peacefully set back from the street, this detached 1960s bungalow at 47 Craigs Road offers stylish and well-proportioned accommodation on one level, complemented by a large driveway, car port and enclosed private gardens.

Close to superb amenities, transport links and highly regarded schools, a welcoming entrance vestibule leads into a striking open-plan living space, with a vaulted ceiling and patio doors opening directly onto the rear garden.

Externally, the rear garden is fully enclosed, with secure gated access to the front. Designed for ease of maintenance, it features an artificial lawn, patio, and pebble-chipped areas, along with a large timber shed/workshop fitted with power and light.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

