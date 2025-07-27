This remarkable first-floor flat at 8/2 Buckingham Terrace sits within a unique B-listed building reimagined by Sir Robert Lorimer in 1893 for his sister, Lady Janet Chalmers.
Rich in original features typical of Lorimer’s classic style, the property includes detailed timber panelling and a grand fireplace adorned with a carved motif of Cupid and Psyche. A home of real architectural and historical distinction.
Residents enjoy access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, subject to a modest annual fee. Set along the banks of the Water of Leith, the gardens were established in the 1860s by local residents, and offer a peaceful and scenic retreat in the heart of the city.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a home of great architectural significance in one of the city's most sought-after residential locations.
1. 8/2 Buckingham Terrace
A secure entry system gives access to a beautifully proportioned shared vestibule and entrance hallway, with stairs leading to the first-floor landing. On-street parking is available directly outside the property. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Hallway
The flat opens into a welcoming hallway with useful built-in storage and original detailing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Drawing/ dining room
Double pocket doors lead through to the magnificent drawing room, an exceptional space with timber panelling, a striking fireplace adorned with a cherub motif of Cupid and Psyche, and a deep bay window overlooking the front. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Gardens
The rear of the property, with residents able to enjoy access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, subject to a modest annual fee. Set along the banks of the Water of Leith, the gardens were established in the 1860s by local residents, and offer a peaceful and scenic retreat in the heart of the city. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
