Two-bedroom first floor flat in Edinburgh's West End with access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 04:51 BST

This two-bedroom first floor flat in Edinburgh's West End, with access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, is currently available for offers over £475,000.

This remarkable first-floor flat at 8/2 Buckingham Terrace sits within a unique B-listed building reimagined by Sir Robert Lorimer in 1893 for his sister, Lady Janet Chalmers.

Rich in original features typical of Lorimer’s classic style, the property includes detailed timber panelling and a grand fireplace adorned with a carved motif of Cupid and Psyche. A home of real architectural and historical distinction.

Residents enjoy access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, subject to a modest annual fee. Set along the banks of the Water of Leith, the gardens were established in the 1860s by local residents, and offer a peaceful and scenic retreat in the heart of the city.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a home of great architectural significance in one of the city's most sought-after residential locations.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

A secure entry system gives access to a beautifully proportioned shared vestibule and entrance hallway, with stairs leading to the first-floor landing. On-street parking is available directly outside the property.

1. 8/2 Buckingham Terrace

A secure entry system gives access to a beautifully proportioned shared vestibule and entrance hallway, with stairs leading to the first-floor landing. On-street parking is available directly outside the property. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The flat opens into a welcoming hallway with useful built-in storage and original detailing.

2. Hallway

The flat opens into a welcoming hallway with useful built-in storage and original detailing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Double pocket doors lead through to the magnificent drawing room, an exceptional space with timber panelling, a striking fireplace adorned with a cherub motif of Cupid and Psyche, and a deep bay window overlooking the front.

3. Drawing/ dining room

Double pocket doors lead through to the magnificent drawing room, an exceptional space with timber panelling, a striking fireplace adorned with a cherub motif of Cupid and Psyche, and a deep bay window overlooking the front. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The rear of the property, with residents able to enjoy access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, subject to a modest annual fee. Set along the banks of the Water of Leith, the gardens were established in the 1860s by local residents, and offer a peaceful and scenic retreat in the heart of the city.

4. Gardens

The rear of the property, with residents able to enjoy access to the beautifully maintained Dean Gardens, subject to a modest annual fee. Set along the banks of the Water of Leith, the gardens were established in the 1860s by local residents, and offer a peaceful and scenic retreat in the heart of the city. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West EndEdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice