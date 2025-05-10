Part of the C-listed former Barnton Hotel, the building dates back to 1895 and was converted to flats in 2014, retaining its period charm alongside modern conveniences.

In move-in condition, this south facing property at 29/5 Barnton Grove benefits from high ceilings and open views, and viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Please note that there is an age restriction in place requiring all residents to be a minimum of 50 years of age. Well maintained private garden grounds surround the property and include well-kept grass and shrub areas, a seating area, a designated recycling area and an allocated parking space for the flat.

The building, communal areas, garden grounds and a lift are Factor maintained at a monthly cost of £245. This also covers buildings insurance, cleaning of communal areas and cleaning of all windows.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

