Two-bedroom first floor flat in landmark former Edinburgh hotel building now over 50s housing complex

Published 10th May 2025, 12:01 BST

This two-bedroom first floor flat in a landmark former Edinburgh hotel building, which is now an over 50s housing complex, is available for offers over £295,000.

Part of the C-listed former Barnton Hotel, the building dates back to 1895 and was converted to flats in 2014, retaining its period charm alongside modern conveniences.

In move-in condition, this south facing property at 29/5 Barnton Grove benefits from high ceilings and open views, and viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Please note that there is an age restriction in place requiring all residents to be a minimum of 50 years of age. Well maintained private garden grounds surround the property and include well-kept grass and shrub areas, a seating area, a designated recycling area and an allocated parking space for the flat.

The building, communal areas, garden grounds and a lift are Factor maintained at a monthly cost of £245. This also covers buildings insurance, cleaning of communal areas and cleaning of all windows.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive two bedroom first floor flat, located in the desirable residential area of Barnton. Part of the C-listed former Barnton Hotel, the building dates back to 1895 and was converted to flats in 2014.

1. 29/5 Barnton Grove

29/5 Barnton Grove

There is a beautifully proportioned bright and airy triple aspect living room, with a south-facing box bay window making it exceptionally bright and warm.

2. Living room

Living room

The open plan kitchen is a real highlight of the home and has a range of sleek white wall and base units with co-ordinated worktops, offering the perfect space for both relaxing and entertaining.

3. Kitchen

Kitchen

Well maintained private garden grounds surround the property and include well-kept grass and shrub areas, a seating area, a designated recycling area and an allocated parking space for the flat.

4. Garden

Garden

