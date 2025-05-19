Impressive two-bedroom flat in former Edinburgh school near the city centre up for sale

This impressive two-bedroom flat in a converted former Edinburgh school near the city centre is currently available for offers over £300,000.

This first floor flat at 9/25 St Leonards Crag comes with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags, forming part of a charming, B-listed converted school, slightly south of Edinburgh city centre.

The property is in a prime location for access to convenient amenities, leisure facilities, highly regarded schooling and Edinburgh University.

The accommodation is full of character and comprises a generous living room/dining room with wonderful high ceilings, separate kitchen, two well-proportioned double bedrooms with mezzanine levels and bathroom with shower over bath. An attic offers convenient storage space.

Neatly landscaped, shared grounds surround the property, and there is a residents’ car park. The flat is partially double glazed and has an electric heating system.

Open viewings take place on Thursdays 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4pm. You can also book an appointment by calling Deans on 0131 253 2707, or book an appointment online.

The two-bedroom flat is situated in this B-listed converted school in Newington, slightly south of Edinburgh city centre.

This impressive first floor flat offers unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags.

The generous living room/dining room with wonderful high ceilings.

The two-bedroom flat's well laid-out kitchen.

