This first floor flat at 9/25 St Leonards Crag comes with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags, forming part of a charming, B-listed converted school, slightly south of Edinburgh city centre.
The property is in a prime location for access to convenient amenities, leisure facilities, highly regarded schooling and Edinburgh University.
The accommodation is full of character and comprises a generous living room/dining room with wonderful high ceilings, separate kitchen, two well-proportioned double bedrooms with mezzanine levels and bathroom with shower over bath. An attic offers convenient storage space.
Neatly landscaped, shared grounds surround the property, and there is a residents’ car park. The flat is partially double glazed and has an electric heating system.
Open viewings take place on Thursdays 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4pm. You can also book an appointment by calling Deans on 0131 253 2707, or book an appointment online.