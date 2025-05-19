This first floor flat at 9/25 St Leonards Crag comes with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags, forming part of a charming, B-listed converted school, slightly south of Edinburgh city centre.

The property is in a prime location for access to convenient amenities, leisure facilities, highly regarded schooling and Edinburgh University.

The accommodation is full of character and comprises a generous living room/dining room with wonderful high ceilings, separate kitchen, two well-proportioned double bedrooms with mezzanine levels and bathroom with shower over bath. An attic offers convenient storage space.

Neatly landscaped, shared grounds surround the property, and there is a residents’ car park. The flat is partially double glazed and has an electric heating system.

Open viewings take place on Thursdays 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4pm. You can also book an appointment by calling Deans on 0131 253 2707, or book an appointment online.

1 . Back to school The two-bedroom flat is situated in this B-listed converted school in Newington, slightly south of Edinburgh city centre. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Front door This impressive first floor flat offers unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The generous living room/dining room with wonderful high ceilings. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales