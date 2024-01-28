Packed with character, this charming two-bedroom cottage just outside Gorebridge is very cosy and quaint, and is currently available at offers over £235,000. This beautifully presented terraced cottage with stunning surroundings is the ideal country retreat, with the benefit of great transport links to the city centre via nearby Gorebridge. The highlight at 3 Yorkston Cottages is the beautifully presented living/kitchen/dining room with a fantastic log burner, which is the perfect place for relaxing with friends and family on those colder winter days and nights. With stunning high ceilings and Velux windows, the room is flooded with natural light and is the true heart of the home.