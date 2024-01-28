News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian for sale: Charming two-bedroom Gorebridge cottage packed with character

Cosy Midlothian property on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 28th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Packed with character, this charming two-bedroom cottage just outside Gorebridge is very cosy and quaint, and is currently available at offers over £235,000. This beautifully presented terraced cottage with stunning surroundings is the ideal country retreat, with the benefit of great transport links to the city centre via nearby Gorebridge. The highlight at 3 Yorkston Cottages is the beautifully presented living/kitchen/dining room with a fantastic log burner, which is the perfect place for relaxing with friends and family on those colder winter days and nights. With stunning high ceilings and Velux windows, the room is flooded with natural light and is the true heart of the home.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2338.

1. 3 Yorkston Cottages

2. Mezzanine

3. Setting

4. Courtyard

