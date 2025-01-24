Two bedroom houses now available in Haddington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prestigious home builders, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, part of the Springfield Group, has introduced a selection of two bedroom homes at their Lethington Gardens development in the town of Haddington – just 20 miles outside of Edinburgh.

At £255,000, the two bedroom mid terraced homes are 770sq ft and feature a kitchen, with ample worktop and cupboard space, a large living area, which opens out to the back garden and has ample storage throughout.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes a fitted wardrobe and there is a cleverly designed alcove in the second bedroom, ideal for installing a wardrobe.

With a high EPC rating, the homes include a range of green features too like PV solar panels and an electric car charging point.

Lethington Gardens

Regional Sales Director, Liz Cleghorn, said: “Our last few phases at Lethington Gardens have included larger three, four and five bedroom homes so we’re excited to expand our selection of high quality homes with the Drew house style.

“A two bedroom house can be a rare find in the new build industry, and when they crop up, they are often not on the market for long. Appealing to young professionals and downsizers that are seeking a private garden or a bit more space than an apartment could offer, the two bedroom house buyer can be a varied adding to the competition.”

Lethington Gardens is located along William Crescent nearby Haddington Retail Park and benefits from the charm and facilities on offer in Haddington, with the city of Edinburgh a short drive away.

For more information, visit: www.macmic.co.uk.