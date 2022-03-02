Two bedroom Linlithgow flat for sale
This week’s property of the week, in conjunction with Paul Rolfe Estate Agents, is a two bedroom flat with a driveway and a garden.
The flat at 16 Preston Terrace in Linlithgow is currently on the market at offers over £139,000.
The property features neutral interior décor, excellent storage space and a stunning contemporary kitchen/ diner with integrated appliances.
It also has a spacious living room, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space and newly installed shower room with walk-in rainfall shower.
Also included are two large sheds in the tidy enclosed private garden.
Speaking about 16 Preston Terrace, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “An affordable Linlithgow two-bedroom flat with a driveway and garden? Too good to be true?
"Look no further than number 16 Preston Terrace, a lovely home with private outdoor living space, located near excellent local schooling and the town centre.
"Situated in the hugely popular Preston district of Linlithgow, this immaculately presented two-bedroom first floor flat will instantly appeal to a wide range of buyers due to the property’s contemporary kitchen and shower room, private outdoor living space and monoblock driveway.”
Taking a step inside the two bedroom flat, the spokesperson added: “The spacious accommodation comprises of a ground floor entrance hallway, landing, two comfortable double bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space, a recently installed contemporary shower room, spacious living room and a large kitchen/diner with integrated appliances and LED floor lighting.
“The property further benefits from having a private well-maintained garden, shed, and driveway.
"For more photos and information, download the brochure on desktop. For your own hard copy brochure, or to book a viewing please call our Linlithgow office.
“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only. Interested parties should submit a formal note of interest through their solicitor at the earliest opportunity.”
To view this property call 01506 828282.