Two storeys of versatile living space in Linlithgow town centre maisonette flat

Currently on the market at offers over £445,000, 22a High Street is a magnificent late Victorian conversion dating back to the 1880s, featuring four large bedrooms, high ceilings and period features, stunning views and a private sun-trap garden.

Speaking about the property, a Paul Rolfe spokesperson said: “This handsome blonde sandstone conversion will not disappoint those who seek a characterful and spacious period home.

“Step inside, into the spacious hallway, as the high ceilings, embellished with a tall sash and case window, creates a captivating first impression. This wonderful property is a home in celebration of its period glamour – a deceptively spacious property. Slip through the double doors to the right into the generous living room. This versatile reception room forms the perfect day-to-day living space.

“Follow the flow through to the recently installed kitchen. This impressively large kitchen/diner offers a contemporary twist, homely touches come complete with all the modern luxuries such as integrated appliances. The exposed original fireplace adds a welcome period touch to this fabulously spacious room which can accommodate a dining table and chairs.

“Returning to the entrance hall, follow the flow past the fourth bedroom and shower room and proceed into the captivating lounge which offers more period charms and is brilliantly illuminated by its broad south facing windows.

“Take the staircase to the upper floor, home to three well proportioned bedrooms, a newly installed en-suite shower room, and storage space. The generous principal bedroom offers excellent views over Linlithgow.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Shoes on, head out to the immaculate sun trap garden. Follow the paved path leading to the solidly built garden room with double doors; perfect for soaking up the sun all day long. Follow the communal path, past the garden room, and you will arrive at the communal drying green.

The recently Installed Kitchen/Diner with integrated appliances.

"To the rear, there is another private garden with a large workshop or store.”

To view this property, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282.

The private garden features a Summer House, a communal drying green and workshop

The bathroom.