Currently available for offers over £650,000, 3 Ellersly Road offers deceptively spacious accommodation over two floors within the sought-after Murrayfield Conservation Area.
Blending period character with practical modern living, the charming house boasts generous proportions, a superb open-plan living and dining space, and the added bonus of a garage with a versatile floored loft room, perfect as a home gym or office.
Externally, the property enjoys a private enclosed courtyard garden ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining, with cobbled and paved areas, raised beds, and a sheltered log store.
1. 3 Ellersly Road
There is a shared parking space for one car in the communal courtyard and ample on-street parking is also available. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The spacious living /dining room is a striking space with triple windows overlooking the garden, featuring an exposed stone wall, multi-fuel stove, and access to the garden through a double glazed door. | Neilsons/ Planogrpahy Photo: ESPC
3. Garage
A gate provides access to a shared courtyard where the property’s garage is located directly opposite. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Gym/ office
The garage, positioned at the end of a terrace of four, has an up-and-over door and a fixed ladder stair leading to a fully floored loft room with timber flooring and large double glazed Velux window – an excellent home gym or office space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC