Unique detached Edinburgh stone-built three-bedroom period Murrayfield home with home gym/ office in garage

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

This unique detached Edinburgh stone-built three-bedroom period home comes with a home gym/ office in the garage.

Currently available for offers over £650,000, 3 Ellersly Road offers deceptively spacious accommodation over two floors within the sought-after Murrayfield Conservation Area.

Blending period character with practical modern living, the charming house boasts generous proportions, a superb open-plan living and dining space, and the added bonus of a garage with a versatile floored loft room, perfect as a home gym or office.

Sign up today for our breaking newsletter and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Externally, the property enjoys a private enclosed courtyard garden ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining, with cobbled and paved areas, raised beds, and a sheltered log store.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

There is a shared parking space for one car in the communal courtyard and ample on-street parking is also available.

1. 3 Ellersly Road

There is a shared parking space for one car in the communal courtyard and ample on-street parking is also available. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The spacious living /dining room is a striking space with triple windows overlooking the garden, featuring an exposed stone wall, multi-fuel stove, and access to the garden through a double glazed door.

2. Living room

The spacious living /dining room is a striking space with triple windows overlooking the garden, featuring an exposed stone wall, multi-fuel stove, and access to the garden through a double glazed door. | Neilsons/ Planogrpahy Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
A gate provides access to a shared courtyard where the property’s garage is located directly opposite.

3. Garage

A gate provides access to a shared courtyard where the property’s garage is located directly opposite. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The garage, positioned at the end of a terrace of four, has an up-and-over door and a fixed ladder stair leading to a fully floored loft room with timber flooring and large double glazed Velux window – an excellent home gym or office space.

4. Gym/ office

The garage, positioned at the end of a terrace of four, has an up-and-over door and a fixed ladder stair leading to a fully floored loft room with timber flooring and large double glazed Velux window – an excellent home gym or office space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMurrayfieldProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice