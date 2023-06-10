This zany schoolhouse with a back-wall bookcase & mezzanine could be yours for £795k

This exceptionally unusual and quirky detached former schoolhouse belongs in the ‘love it or hate it’ category for properties. While its decor could certainly divide opinion, the breadth of opportunity and one-of-a-kind architectural design is second to none.

Situated near the metropolitan village of Cammo and within close proximity to Edinburgh city centre, the four-bedroom detached house has been listed on the market by Ellisons for £795,000.

The ground floor comprises a large sitting room/dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a small and comfortable snug, and four bedrooms. The principal bedroom provides access to an en-suite bathroom and dressing room while a further bathroom and shower room completes the floor.

The first floor benefits from a sizeable office/family room and a balcony library that is suspended upon a mezzanine. External to the property there’s a large garden and a triple garage which could be turned into an office.

The listing on Zoopla also states: “There is also a separate piece of land, available by separate negotiation, which could be purchased from the current owner to extend further light industrial buildings or build a separate dwelling. This is subject to gaining the necessary planning consents.”

Enquiries regarding the property at Lennymuir, Edinburgh EH12 can be made through Cochran Dickie at 01312 689676 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

