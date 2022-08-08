Use these six quick ways to get your garden looking good in a heatwave

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These expert tips will help you get ready to welcome family and friends round in record time;

Cut the lawn and sweep the patio

Simply tidying the space can make a surprising amount of difference in a short time.

A wall of greenery or flowers can completely transform a dull corner of the garden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freshly cut lawn and a patio that’s clear of fallen leaves, dead weeds and layers of dust creates a welcoming aesthetic for guests….and for yourself.

Cover unsightly walls

Uninspiring walls and fences can easily be renovated by introducing a vertical garden – and that’s not at all as scary as it sounds.

PlantBoxes are easy to install and can house plenty of colourful plants to bring in colour and interest, and hide any pasty walls or faded fences.

Experiment with different colours and foliage....

A living wall system can be delivered promptly, and your local garden centre will stock brightly coloured pre-grown flowers to plant that will immediately elevate your outdoor space. Get creative – the stunning effect can be quite startling.

Go inside out

Whether you’re going to be basking in the sun all day or simply sitting out during the evening, the garden will need some attractive and comfortable furnishings.

Don’t be afraid to bring indoor furniture outside to create a practical spot to relax, dine and socialise. Rugs, throws and cushions can brighten up existing garden furniture.

Pot plants and wall gardens can create an outdoor haven.

Keep it neat

Taking the time to prune any overgrown bushes and pull out those unwanted weeds is the simplest way to sharpen up the garden. It’s a simple and rewarding activity and is an ideal activity for winding down after work.

Throw some shade

Provide a protective parasol or position your furniture under a tree for those who prefer the shade or who are sensitive to the strong UV. Not only will this elevate your garden’s general aesthetic but will also keep you safe from the sun’s harsh rays and allow for quiet reading space.

These colours are bright and uplifting...

Accessorize

Don’t forget a wireless speaker to set the mood with a summertime music playlist.

Funky cutlery, mats and table top accessories will also bring colour and jazz to your garden entertaining.

Gardening expert, Tom Luck, from Growing Revolution, said: “If your outdoor area needs a little renovation, don’t worry, you don’t need a whole season to transform your garden from a shrubbery heathen to a heatwave heaven.

“The sun is the main attraction so love your outdoor space for what it is and enjoy the balmy weather!”

Growing Revolution’s innovative PlantBox product helps more people access green space. Ordinary UK household waste is used to produce a cleverly simple stacking box system that creates beautiful vertical gardens.

The product is made from 100 per cent recycled materials and with a cascading watering system that simplifies plant care, was commended as a finalist in the 2021 RHS Chelsea Sustainable Garden Product of the Year awards.