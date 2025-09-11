This property at 4/4 Lochend Road is located moments from the wide-open spaces of Leith Links. This wonderful ground and first floor apartment was converted in 2003 from a former school built in 1887.

The property has been extensively renovated by the current owners and the accommodation includes a stunning double height open plan living/kitchen/dining area with a contemporary Ashley Ann kitchen – perfect for entertaining.

There is a large master bedroom on the first floor with updated en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms all with fitted storage and two more updated bathrooms – one on each floor.

Finally, there is an open mezzanine area which would be ideal for working from home or relaxing.

With a wide array of retail outlets, leisure facilities, coffee shops, bars and restaurants close by, together with excellent bus and tram links into the city centre, this would make a magnificent home for young professionals or a growing family.

Communal grounds are bounded by stone boundary walls with metal railings, while the flat also enjoys an allocated parking space.

For viewings, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205 or book an appointment online.

Open plan The stunning double height open plan living/kitchen/dining area comes with an open mezzanine area which would be ideal for working from home or relaxing.

4/4 Lochend Road Located moments from the wide-open spaces of Leith Links is this wonderful three bed ground and first floor apartment that was converted in 2003 from a former school, built in 1887.

Living area The double height living area, seen from the mezzanine area above, comes with one wall filled with tall windows letting in lots of natural light.

Kitchen The recently upgraded kitchen/diner comes with a large breakfast bar, a wide range of fitted units, integrated Neff appliances and feature lighting.