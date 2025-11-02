First look inside Scotland’s National Centre for Music

This well-proportioned Edinburgh three-bedroom detached bungalow provides an ideal family home in a popular location.

Currently available for offers over £610,000, 40 Woodhall Bank is a rarely available, charming, three bedroom extended, detached bungalow offering bright, spacious and flexible accommodation, providing an excellent family home.

The property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing throughout, beautiful garden areas to the front, side and to the rear, a multi vehicle driveway along with a double garage.

Woodhall Bank is a highly sought-after residential area within the Colinton district of Edinburgh which lies southwest of the city centre, close to many local amenities, highly regarded schooling, convenient links to Edinburgh City Bypass, Edinburgh Airport and the M8/M9 motorway networks.

For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2971, or book an appointment online.

